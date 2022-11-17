The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Nov. 17. This week, Racine County Eye Reporter Emma Widmar discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Steve Chamraz and Susan Kim.

The segment started by talking about the 13th Annual Dan & Rays Rendering Thanks Thanksgiving feast. Community members are welcome to attend the event, volunteer or donate to the cause. Read about how to get involved on our website.

The Racine Roundup continued by the team highlighting the Unlocking Racine community news fundraiser that took place on Nov. 16. Community members gathered to hear about our year-long project dedicated to the housing crisis in Racine. Interested in learning more? Perhaps this is a project you care about. Read more about this expansive project and then make a donation.

Widmar wrapped up the segment by talking about a new business in Downtown Racine. Creative Flex offers a DYI studio where guests can paint, offers a variety of different-themed events, including participating in Downtown Racine Corporation’s 3rd Thursdays, and more. Learn more by reading our Business Spotlight.

