The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Nov. 3. This week, Racine County Eye Web Editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim.

The segment started by with a continuation of coverage on this year’s WE Energies Cookie Book. Lamoreaux shared the special story of one Racine woman’s family’s recipe that dates back four generations. Learn their story and find the recipe online.

The Racine Roundup continued by spotlighting Refuel, a Racine business moving locations to Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly located at 5201 Washington Ave. The business spotlight serves patrons smoothies, açaí and pitaya bowls that are not only a tasty treat, but are also loaded with nutrients and superfoods. Read about this feature on our website.

Unfortunately, our segment ran short of time this week and we were unable to talk about the heartwarming story from Wadewitz Elementary School where students will be walking away with one of 560 free books during the week of the book fair. The efforts of this PTA and its leader are helping to get books into the hands of those who aren’t able to purchase them during the fair. Want to donate your books? Find out how by reading more.

