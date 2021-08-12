RACINE– Today, Mayor Cory Mason and RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien announced a partnership to help provide more equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine for students and families at upcoming school events with the support of AMI Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). AMI Health, which currently operates the vaccine clinic at Regency Mall through a contract with DHS, has been working with the City and other organizations to host pop-up vaccine clinics at businesses and events throughout the summer. Over the past few weeks, the City and RUSD teamed up to schedule clinics at school buildings in conjunction with upcoming back-to-school-related events.

“Our goal is to make coming back to school as safe as possible for all City residents. In order to do that, we need to ensure that there is equitable access to the vaccine for all of RUSD’s eligible students and families. I am grateful to Dr. Gallien and his staff for thinking about their upcoming events and how those could incorporate vaccine clinics. I hope RUSD students, and their families will take advantage of these options so that we can ensure a great, and safe start to the school year,” said Mayor Cory Mason.

“Our focus in Racine Unified is on getting our students back into the classroom and ensuring they are able to be in-person with their teachers and peers for the entire school year,” said Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien. “So, we are happy to partner with the City and AMI Health to provide opportunities for families to receive vaccines if they choose. We want to do our part in helping our students, families, and community continue to move forward through this pandemic.”

As of this release, the following clinics have been scheduled at RUSD School buildings:

Tuesday, August 17 from 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. at Horlick High School during schedule pick up hours

Wednesday, August 18 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Horlick High School during schedule pick up hours

Thursday, August 19 from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. at Mitchell K-8 School for the Stuff the Bus, back to school event

Thursday, August 19 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Park High School for the Park Relaunch, back to school event

Saturday, August 28 from 9 a.m. – Noon at Gifford K8 School for a back to school clean up event

Tuesday, August 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Julian Thomas Elementary for Open House

Tuesday, August 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Knapp Elementary School for Open House

Friday, September 3 from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Case High School for the Case-Park Football Game

Thursday, September 16 from 5:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. at the REAL School for Open House

Addition clinics may be scheduled and will be posted on https://rusd.org/about/back-school/vaccine-information



School site clinics are open to RUSD families, students, staff, or those attending the scheduled school events. Students under the age of 18 will need a parent or legal guardian to fill in out a consent form in order to receive the vaccine. Consent forms are available at each clinic or can be filled out in advance and returned with the student at the time of vaccination. Consent forms can be found here: https://rusd.org/about/back-school/vaccine-information



Additionally, the City’s Finance and Personnel Committee approved, and the full City of Racine Common Council will be asked to approve funding for vaccine incentives at their meeting on August 17. These incentives would mean each vaccine-eligible student or family member who resides in the City of Racine who gets vaccinated at a school clinic would receive a $50 gift card. Those who are already vaccinated but bring a friend or family member to get vaccinated will also receive a $50 gift card. Gift cards are from major national retailers and credit card companies and would be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Community members should remember:

Vaccinations are FREE

You DO NOT need to show an ID or provide health insurance

Bus rides are FREE to and from your vaccination site

Anyone age 12 and above is eligible to get vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and the best way to protect yourself and your family from the virus

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, clinic locations, and other information, visit www.vaccinateracine.org

We can't do this work without you

Journalism that serves means we're focused on helping our audience live a better life by providing solutions-based news coverage. If hard-hitting news is important to you, purchase a Racine County Eye membership.