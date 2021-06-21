Eisha N. Figuereo Colon

Yaadwinder Singh

RACINE – The Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified two drowning victims from separate incidents in Lake Michigan Saturday as Eisha N. Figuereo Colon, 10, of Racine, and Yaadwinder Singh, 17 of Franklin.

Figuereo Colon, who went by the name Naomi, was in the water off Zoo Beach when first responders were called about 6:29 p.m. Saturday. She was located and pulled from the water at about 6:54 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital where she died. Authorities had previously reported that she was 9 years old.

A drowning involving Singh was reported at North Beach about 6:35 p.m. Saturday. First responders, including the Racine County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol, responded. The Boat Patrol found him about 200 yards off the beach. He was transported to a local hospital where he died early Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Both incidents remain under investigation.