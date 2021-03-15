The Racine Art Guild is inviting regional artists to participate in its 56th annual juried Starving Artist Fair on August 1, 2021.

Cash prizes are awarded for Best of Show and People’s Choice. Each will be awarded $100.00.

The Fair draws over 4,000 visitors annually and is considered one of the Midwest’s premier art fairs. The fair, held in the lakefront park on the Racine Campus of Gateway Technical College, features 110 artist booths, live performances, food trucks, a children’s art area, silent auctions and more.

Proceeds are donated to the Racine Art Guild’s local art student Scholarship Fund. Up to four scholarships are awarded to students nominated by their college.

Online applications are available at www.racineartguild.com/safracine.

For more information contact Fair coordinator Jayne Herring at RAGuildSAF@gmail.com.