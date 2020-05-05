The Racine Symphony Orchestra (RSO) has cancelled its June 26 Summer Pops Concert at Festival Hall. Due to the ongoing public health situation, the RSO and other involved parties made this difficult decision out of concern for the safety of our audience, musicians, and staff. Since concert logistics require significant lead time, this decision was made now rather than closer to the Concert date. RSO staff will contact those who have purchased tickets regarding refund options.

Please stay tuned as alternative programming options are in development. Additional information on these options and the RSO’s other upcoming events will be sent out soon.

For more information on the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s special events, music education programs and concerts, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-676-2941. Tickets to our 2020-21 Season are available on our website.

The Racine Symphony Orchestra’s concerts and educational programs are made possible by the generous support of The Racine Community Foundation, SC Johnson, The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF,) The National Endowment for the Arts, Johnson Financial Group, Educators Credit Union, Marjorie Christiansen Foundation, The Wisconsin Arts Board and our patrons and donors.