The Racine Symphony Orchestra (RSO) is thrilled to announce a FREE community performance by 2020 Artist-in-Residence cellist Joshua Zajac.
An experienced performer and educator from the Chicago area, Josh brings a fresh perspective to his residency with the Racine Symphony. His performing experience includes performing “Don Quixote” with the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, a year-long project with the internationally renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and collaborating with the Matt Jones Orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl.
Join us for Josh’s FREE community performance Tuesday, November 17 at noon at www.youtube.com/RacineSymphony.
For more information on the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s special events, virtual performances, and music education programs please visit www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.
In addition to our education features, we’ll be kicking off a series of stories highlighting how parents, students, and educators are adapting to the impact of COVID-19 on education. If this is important to you, please consider donating to our education reporting fund. https://business.facebook.com/donate/1846323118855149/3262802717172659/