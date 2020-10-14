Advertisements

RACINE – The Racine Symphony Orchestra (RSO) has received a $10,000 grant from the SC Johnson Foundation in support of its 2020-21 Season.

The funds will be used to support the RSO’s Masterworks and Holiday Performances as well as music education programs through May 2021. The RSO has developed plans to deliver the 2020-21 season of orchestral concerts and music education programs in-person or virtually in accordance with public health and safety guidelines. Details of each project will be announced as the season progresses.

“We are honored to be a part of SC Johnson’s commitment to the Racine community. This grant will ensure we continue to fulfill our mission to enrich, educate and entertain our communities through the power of music,” RSO Executive Director Beth Bender said in a news release.

For more information on the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s special events, music education programs, and online performances, please visit www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

