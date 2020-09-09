RACINE, WI – A Racine teen is being held on a $100,000 bond after being charged Wednesday with attempted intentional homicide.

Jamari Jones, 17, of Racine, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

Attempted armed robbery

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18

Two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm in a school zone

Possession of marijuana

If convicted of all charges, Jones faces up to life in prison and/or fined up to $146,000.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Racine Police Department responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the chest. They found that a teen had been shot in the chest and had a collapsed lung. Rescue personnel had the teen taken to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee by Flight for Life.

Investigators learned that the shooting happened in the East Alley in the 1600 Block of Deane Boulevard. The investigators and a citizen witness found seven shell casings.

A video showed “a tall thin individual with yellow shoes pull a gun, point the gun at D.T.’s chest, reach for D.T.’s right pants pocket, show’s D.T. pull out a gun, shows the suspect grab his own gun with both hands, aim and shoot at D.T. from close range. The shooter continues to shoot while backing up,” the complaint reads.

Officers noted that two other people were present during the shooting. Once shots rang out, those two witnesses ran from the scene.

While at the hospital, police spoke to the teen who was shot. The teen told police that he believes Jones shot him in retalliation for another incident, but would not tell police about the first incident involving Jones’ cousin.

As officers took the teen into custody on the attempted homice charge during a traffic stop on Sept. 4, they found that he had marijuana.