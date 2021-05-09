RACINE – Police have an 18-year-old man in custody connected with a Racine homicide that occurred late Friday, May 7, at a residence in the 3700 block of Clairmont Street.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the residence, where they found a 17-year-old male with a fatal gunshot wound. They later took the 18-year-old suspect into custody at a separate location.

The incident remains under investigation, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

Police investigators are interested in any additional information related to the Racine homicide.

Witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.