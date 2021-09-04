RACINE – Racine Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old male near North Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue Friday evening.

Police were called to the area of North Memorial and Woodrow about 9:10 p.m. on a report of shots fired and a person laying on the sidewalk. Officers found the male, who has not been identified, with an apparent gunshot wound. Life saving measures were attempted and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Racine Police Department Investigations Unit is seeking the public’s assistance with this homicide investigation. Any witnesses or citizens with information are asked to call 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Second in a Week

Friday’s incident is the second gun-related homicide in the Racine area in less than a week. Last Saturday (Aug. 28), Andre Sandoval, 21, was shot and killed by a barber outside Angel’s Hair Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant. The shooting followed an alleged dispute over a haircut.

The suspect in that case, Tamir L. Williams, 33, was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...