The show must go on, but not at this time. The Racine Theater Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave, is a volunteer-based community theater. On October 20, 2020, the Board of Directors at the Racine Theater Guild decided to make adjustments to shows in 2020-2021.

This choice was made due to safety concerns because of the coronavirus cases rising in Wisconsin. In June of 2020, the Racine Theater Guild had hoped to reformat the 83rd season and performances. At this time, the ability to perform and experience live theater in large scale productions will not happen. This decision was not made lightly.

A Message from the Director

“To put it plainly, it’s a very sad decision to make,” Doug Instenes, the Managing/Artistic Director says.

Main Stage Performances Canceled

Cancellations of the mainstage performances of Season 83 2020/2021: Act 2. include:

Clue: On Stage – January 15 – 31, 2021

– January 15 – 31, 2021 Always A Bridesmaid – February 26 – March 14, 2021

– February 26 – March 14, 2021 Akeelah and the Bee– April 9 – 25, 2021

On the Calendar

Mamma Mia!- May 14 – June 6, 2021

Tickets & Passes

The box office will be contacting those who are current season ticket holders. They will be calling to discuss a further donation or refund options. The box office at the Racine Theater Guild is open temporarily open Monday through Thursday, noon until 4 p.m. Call (262) 633-4218 with any questions or concerns.

If you have flex passes remaining from the 2019/2020 season, they will be valid for all of The Racine Theater Guild 2021/2022 performances. Additionally, gift certificates with expiration dates between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021, will be honored for the 2021/2022 season due to the circumstances.

Participate in Theater

“We are one of the oldest continuous community theatres in the state of Wisconsin with 82 consecutive years of performing live theatre. I’m hopeful that we can safely continue that proud tradition soon” says Instenes.

While shows may be canceled, reminisce about favorite shows you have seen over the years. Check out these photos from shows in the past. One of the last shows to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic was The Wizard of Oz. Ironically, the best place to be right now is at home.

Photography courtesy of Michael Steinbach – Bach Photography

Jenna Zeihen, who played the role of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz says “there’s no place like home, and for me that’s the RTG- we will be back one day, and nothing will be more magical than that.”

While at home, participate in events taking place with the Racine Theater Guild. You can do so by clicking here. For more information about the Racine Theater Guild, visit their website here.

Want more coverage of the arts? One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

Rating: 5 out of 5.