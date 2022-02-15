RACINE – The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will host auditions for one of the shows previously claimed by the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown. “Akeelah and the Bee,” a harrowing story of a determined young speller, is back on the production schedule for April 2022.

Director Kara Ernst-Schalk will hold auditions for “Akeelah and the Bee”on Sunday, March 6 at 1 p.m. and Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.

With less than two weeks to go until opening night, the COVID-19 pandemic had brought much of our world – including RTG – to a screeching halt. Now the show returns to finally bring “Akeelah” to life on the RTG stage. Having been cast and in rehearsal when productions were halted in March 2020, most of the original members will be returning to their roles.

However, open auditions will take place to fill the additional parts available for individuals of all ethnicities and experience levels. The show requires a diverse cast of men, women, and children ages 12 and older. Roles call for African American, Asian descent, and Caucasian characters. Find out more about each available role and other information on RTG’s Audition page.

As a matter of public health and safety, all actors and crew members are required to be fully vaccinated/boosted to volunteer on productions at RTG. Proof of vaccination must be shown at the time of auditions. Masks will be worn except while actively auditioning.

“Akeelah and the Bee” Synopsis

Akeelah lives and breathes words and has a gift for spelling. This passion is overshadowed by the daily realities of her life in a tough Chicago neighborhood. Despite her mother’s objections, she studies and prepares for the National Spelling Bee with a determined spirit. As the underdog, Akeelah’s spunk and tenacity teach us all a little something about triumphing over any obstacle. Provided by Racine Theatre Guild

Audition Information

Auditions will be Sunday, March 6 at 1 p.m. and Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

Registration is not required and auditioners only need to attend one date.

Auditions will consist of cold reading from the script.

Scripts are available to be checked out ahead of time from the Box Office for a $10 refundable deposit.

Bring vaccination verification and wear a mask.

“Akeelah and the Bee” rehearsals will begin in March; performances are scheduled for April 22 through 24 with additional daytime outreach performances on Tuesday, April 26, and Wednesday, April 27. Please contact the Box Office at 262-633-4218 with any questions.

About the Racine Theatre Guild

Founded in 1938, the Racine Theatre Guild is a nonprofit community, volunteer-based theatre. Through the efforts of dedicated volunteers led by a small professional staff, RTG provides a variety of live entertainment and educational opportunities for all ages.

