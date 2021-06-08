Norm McPhee of Provo, Utah, formally of Racine, Wisconsin, is being honored with the David C. Bryant Outstanding Service Award by the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT). The 2020 and 2021 AACT National Award presentations will be pre-recorded and streamed during the Virtual AACT Fest 2021 National Theatre Festival, Saturday, June 19, beginning at 11:45 a.m. (Eastern). To view the AACT National Awards presentations and participate in other exciting Virtual AACT Fest 2021 events during June 14–20, 2021, register at www.aact.org/21.

The AACT David C. Bryant Outstanding Service Award recognizes members of AACT for significant, valuable, and lasting service to community theatre. Visit aact.org/awards for information on all AACT National Awards, 2020 AACT Award winners, and previous honorees.

Norm McPhee

Norm holds B.F.A. and M.F.A degrees in theatre arts from Utah State Univer­sity and served as the Managing/Ar­tistic Director of the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) for 32 years until his re­tirement in 2001. Norm directed more than 200 shows while at the helm, and under his guidance, the Guild became one of the largest community theatres in Wisconsin. He is a founding member of AACT and served for many years on its International and Festival committees.

More than just an AACT National Award Winner

Norm also over­saw construction of the Guild’s million-dollar theatre facility, developed a season ticket program, and began an educational outreach program for school children from four countries. He has received numerous awards, including the AACT 1993 Art Cole Lifetime of Leadership, Wisconsin Theatre Association’s Life Service Award, the Cultural Achievement Award from the Theatre Society of the Republic of Georgia, and the Wisconsin Governor’s Award.

AACT provides networking, resources, and support for America’s theatres. AACT represents the interests of more than 7,000 theatres across the United States and its territories, as well as theatre companies with the U.S. Military Services overseas.

