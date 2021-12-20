RACINE – The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) is preparing for another fabulous production. “Clue: On Stage,” a cult classic for decades, will be performed in late March/early April 2022.

Director Doug Instenes will hold auditions on Monday, Jan. 10, and Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.

Roles are available for six men and five women, ages 18 and above. People of all ethnicities with all levels of experience are encouraged to audition. Find out more about each available role and other information on RTG’s Audition page.

As a matter of public health and safety, all actors and crew members are required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions at RTG. Proof of vaccination must be shown at the time of auditions. Masks will be worn except while actively auditioning.

“Clue: On Stage” Synopsis

Thunder crashes, lightning flashes, and rain pours as a cast of mysterious characters gather for a dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. Each is given a familiar alias – Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet. When their host mysteriously turns up dead, they all suddenly become a suspect. Based on the 1985 movie, it’s a slapstick evening full of madcap murder and mystery and a race around the board to solve the puzzle as the body count continues to rise. Provided by Racine Theatre Guild

Audition Information

Auditions will be Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 10 & 11, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Registration is not required.

Auditions will consist of cold reading from the script.

Scripts are available to be checked out ahead of time from the Box Office for a $10 refundable deposit.

Bring vaccination verification and wear a mask.

“Clue: On Stage” rehearsals will begin in January; performances are scheduled for March 18 – April 3, 2022. Please contact the Box Office at 262-633-4218 with any questions.

About the Racine Theatre Guild

Founded in 1938, the Racine Theatre Guild is a nonprofit community, volunteer-based theatre. Through the efforts of dedicated volunteers led by a small professional staff, RTG provides a variety of live entertainment and educational opportunities for all ages.