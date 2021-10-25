The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding auditions for the musical comedy, “Nunsense,” directed by Katie Kowbel, next month. Details for the auditions, content and COVID-19 safety are as follows:

WHEN:

November 15–16, 2021, at 7:00 and 8:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave, Racine

HOW:

Auditions are by appointment only. If you are interested in auditioning, register for a time slot by calling RTG at (262) 633-4218 or email the box office: boxoffice@racinetheatre.org.

WHAT TO BRING:

Auditions will consist of three elements: singing, acting, and dance.

Sheet music Please bring a prepared song, including the sheet music. An accompanist will be provided. Tape recordings or a cappella (unaccompanied) singing are not permitted.

Dance-appropriate clothing Wear comfortable clothing that will allow you to learn and perform the audition choreography.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Mask

ROLES:

5 women, ages 18–60s

More information about role requirements can be found on the audition page on their website.

Individuals of all ethnicities and levels of experience are invited to audition.

SAFETY:

Both actors and crew members will be required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on RTG productions. Actors must show proof of vaccination at auditions. Masks will be required to be worn when attending auditions and may only be removed only while actively auditioning.

SCRIPTS:

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned.

PERFORMANCES:

“Nunsense” will begin rehearsals in November and will be performed on the weekends from January 7 – 23, 2022.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

When an accidental case of botulism from Sister Julia Child of God’s cooking wipes out most of the order of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, the remaining nuns must raise funds to bury their dearly departed sisters and keep their convent afloat. Ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert attempt to throw together a haphazard variety show. Complete with tongue-in-cheek numbers and funny talent acts, it’s a sinfully hilarious musical comedy!

About the Racine Theatre Guild:

The Racine Theatre Guild is a volunteer-based community theatre that was founded in 1938. The organization provides a variety of live entertainment and educational opportunities for all ages. Through the efforts of hundreds of dedicated volunteers led by a small professional staff, RTG annually offers a season of eight main-stage plays and musicals, Racine Children’s Theatre, Jean’s Jazz Series, Comedy Tonight, Signature Spotlight Concert Series, theatre trips to Chicago and New York City, theatre classes for kids and adults, daytime performances and workshops for schools, and more.

For more information about “Nunsense” or RTG, contact the Box Office at (262) 633-4218 or visit their website.