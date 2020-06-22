After much research and discussion, the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) Board of Directors has decided to postpone all performances and activities for the upcoming 2020/2021 season until January 2021. This includes all mainstage, Racine Children’s Theatre, Jean’s Jazz, Comedy Tonight, Signature Spotlight, and in-person classes held at RTG.

“Since our shutdown in March, we have been communicating with other theatres throughout the state, following industry trends, surveying our volunteers, and monitoring national, state, and city guidelines to determine when and how we might reopen,” Douglas Instenes, managing and artistic director shared. “The bottom line is that the health and safety of our patrons and volunteers will always come first and the uncertainty of rehearsing and performing, even at a limited capacity, has led us to make this difficult decision.”

A revised season, 2020/2021 Season: Act 2, will feature a restructured performance line-up and RTG will continue to monitor circumstances, adding additional programming if possible. The revised schedule will include:

“Clue: On Stage” – January 15 – 31, 2021

“Always a Bridesmaid” – February 26 – March 14, 2021

“Akeelah and the Bee” – April 9 – 25, 2021

“Mamma Mia!” – May 14 – June 6, 2021

Performances that had been postponed, but are now canceled are:

Jean’s Jazz: Donna Woodall Trio & Ivy Ford Band – originally scheduled for March 21, 2020

Jean’s Jazz: Eric Jacobsen Quintet – originally scheduled for April 11, 2020

Signature Spotlight: The Golden Age of Broadway – originally scheduled for April 18, 2020

Current ticket holders and season subscribers will be reseated on corresponding dates and sent information directly regarding their new tickets and season packages. Virtual programming to engage with volunteers and audience members and facility improvements for the health and safety of patrons will also occur during the shutdown. Ticketing and other information can be found on RTG’s website or by contacting the Box Office at (262) 633-4218.

While this decision will also impact the finances of RTG, Instenes acknowledges how the community’s continued commitment to the theatre will help sustain it throughout the closure.

“Although approximately 65 percent of our funding comes from ticket sales, our 82-year history has created a base of loyal and generous supporters,” he explained. “We are incredibly grateful to those who continue to invest in our future.”

“The powerful thing about theatre is the shared experience of the actors, crew, and audience during a performance. We gather together from all walks of life and create a bond through each show. We make friends, create memories, explore other worlds, learn something new, laugh, cry, and cheer each other on. Our time apart as made us appreciate each other and these moments even more.”

“We are committed to bringing you the live theatre experience you’ve come to love at RTG. The joy of theatre and the love of the arts will only grow stronger until we can open our doors and come together again.”