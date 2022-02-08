RACINE, WI – Jean’s Jazz, a live music concert series, is back at the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG). After a pandemic-induced hiatus, talented musicians are once again ready to grace the RTG stage once more in two concerts. The first concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

“We are so excited to host live music again,” Joe Mooney, series creator, shared. “We have missed every part of the series and cannot wait to have both the audiences back and the artist after two years apart.”

Jean’s Jazz was in the middle of its 19th season when the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown concerts in March 2020. Ivy Ford and Eric Jacobson were on the schedule to perform and have been waiting to return to Racine.

Ivy Ford Ivy Ford, or “Chicago’s Blues Kitten,” will bring her jazz stylings to the stage. With her signature red lipstick and catlike eyeglasses, Ford is a versatile, talented old soul. Her voice, energy, and stage presence connect with those around her as she performs across genres including blues, R&B, and soul. Along with singing, she also plays piano, alto saxophone, drums, bass guitar, and guitar. Ivy Ford, “Chicago’s Blues Kitten,” will take the stage March 5. – Credit: Racine Theatre Guild

Eric Jacobson will perform Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue” on April 9. – Credit: Racine Theatre Guild Eric Jacobson The second concert will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Trumpeter Eric Jacobson will transform his love of jazz music to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience. Creating something truly unique, he will perform the album that changed the future of jazz music, Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue.” A Racine native who studied trumpet under Johnny Hemkes, he has performed with Grammy Award Winners Phil Woods, Benny Golson, Brian Lynch, Tito Puente Jr., and Eric Benet.

Series tickets are $30 for adults, $26 for seniors (62 and older), and $7.50 for students (21 and under) and are available through March 5. Individual tickets can also be purchased at $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $5 for students.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Racine Theatre Guild website, by calling 262-633-4218 or stopping by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m.

About Jean’s Jazz

In 2001, Joe Mooney created the Jean’s Jazz Series in memory of his wife, Jean, who passed away from ovarian cancer. Since then, over 21,000 people have attended these memorable concerts, grossing more than $120,000 to benefit the Racine Theatre Guild. Jean’s love of RTG, and her love of jazz, inspired a series that continues to bring together jazz fans, singers and musicians from throughout the region.

Jean’s Jazz is made possible through the support of Educators Credit Union, Landmark Title, and Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.