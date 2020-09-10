RACINE – The City of Racine will receive $342,617 in federal CARES Act funding to be administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant program. The funding, announced Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, also includes the cities of Kenosha and Janesville as well as Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

“Families and workers continue feeling the health and economic impacts of coronavirus. Workers are out of work through no fault of their own and families are concerned about making ends meet. As we begin on our road to recovery, I am glad to see Southeast Wisconsin continue receiving federal assistance from the CARES Act,” Steil said in a news release. “This federal funding gives Southeast Wisconsin the ability to address the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities. I am focused on getting Wisconsin back to work, rebuilding our economy, and supporting families and workers through this difficult time.”

The CARES Act provided $5 billion in supplemental CDBG funding to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19 pandemic. HUD previously announced the first $2 billion in CARES Act funding for CDBG grantees and announced in May the second round of $1 billion which was required to be allocated just to state and local area governments. The latest round of funding is part of a third round of CDBG CARES Act funding. Other CDBG funding announced Wednesday includes: City of Kenosha, $453,543; City of Janesville, $265,573; Milwaukee County, $966,350, and Waukesha County, $1,335,096.