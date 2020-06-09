Racine Unified High School graduation 2020 will take place on July 9, 10, and 11 and will be organized through self-chosen scheduled time slots.

All students who complete their graduation requirements by June 22 will be allowed to participate in graduation 2020 but must sign up for a time slot. The families will be asked to sign up for a time slot for their students to attend. Each school will share the sign-up sheet with families from June 15-22.

The disbursement of cords, senior awards, and any other items schools may have as part of graduation will take place on dates set by each school. Additionally, every Class of 2020 student will receive a commemorative yard sign on these pick-up dates.

Pick-up dates are as follows:

Case, Horlick, and Park

Thursday, June 11

Friday, June 12

The R.E.A.L. School

Tuesday, June 9

Wednesday, June 10

Walden III

Wednesday, June 10

Each school will communicate where to go to receive these materials. If you have any questions, please e-mail the Directing Principal at the respective school. Their e-mails are as follows: