Racine Unified School District and the school board approved changes for the 2020-2021 school year. These changes will affect school hours, fall sports, and extracurriculars. Suspension will occur for co-curriculars as well.

Change of School Hours

When face-to-face learning resumes within the district, school hours will be adjusted to address transporation concerns.

As a result of a comprehensive analysis, the district is recommending changing the start and end times for seven elementary schools.

Using this method, along with the First Student Bus fleet will ensure that transportation is effective and safe. Transportation Supervisor, John Strack, communicates with RUSD that this proposal will best fit the needs of the community.

2020 Fall Athletics

The latest information from the local health departments, combined with recommendations, concludes that 2020 Fall sports will not take place. Efforts to put students, coaches, staff and families first is a priority. Fall sports are moving to the spring of 2021.

WIAA Sports Schedule

Racine Unified School District is a member of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. Sports teams within RUSD will operate following this schedule.

2020-2021 Winter Sports Season Start and End Dates Boys Basketball, November 23, 2020 till the week of March 1, 2021 Girls Basketball, November 16, 2020 till the week of February 22, 2021 Boys Swimming & Diving, November 23, 2020 till the week of February 1, 2021 Wrestling, November 23, 2020 till the week of February 15, 2021

2020-2021 Alternative Fall Sports Season Start & End Dates Boys & Girls Cross Country, March 15, 2021 till the week of May 3, 2021 Football, March 8, 2020 till the week of May 3, 2021 Earliest first game taking place on March 24, 2021 Girls Golf, March 29, 2020 till the week of May 17, 2021 Boys Soccer, March 22, 2021 till the week of April 5, 2021 Girls Tennis, March 8, 2021 till April 26, 2021 Girls Swimming and Diving, February 15, 2021 till week of April 5, 2021 Boys/Girls Volleyball, February 22, 2021 till week of April 12, 2021

2020-2021 Spring Sports Season Start & End Dates Baseball, April 19, 2021 till the week of June 28, 2021 Boys Golf, April 19, 2021 till the week of June 14, 2021 Softball, April 19, 2021 till the week of June 28, 2021 Boys Tennis, May 3, 2021 till the week of June 21, 2021 Girls Soccer, April 26, 2021 till the week of June 28, 2021 Boys and Girls Track & Field, April 19, 2021 till the week of June 28, 2021



Student Athletes who are planning on playing multiple sports may experience overlaps. As a result, coaches and athletes will work together to find resolutions. View the schedule here, as well.

Extracurriculars

Band, choir, theater, cheer, and clubs are currently suspended from operating in person. Racine Unified School District is working to find alternatives. Until it is safe to participate in person, extracurriculars will not occur.

Considerations are being made to engage students in virtual activities. If changes occur, students will be notified.

Additional Information

If you have questions about the new implementations, contact RUSD. You can visit district website here. Visit the WIAA website for information about Wisconsin athletics.

For more information about COVID-19 visit the Racine County Eye Coronavirus page. For more information about school, visit the Racine County Eye School tab.