Racine Unified School District to offer free meals and other services

During the COVID-19 school closures, the Racine Unified School District (RUSD) will provide

free, healthy grab-and-go meals to children starting Monday (March 16). The school closure

period is currently expected to run through April 3.

Governor Tony Evers announced the school closures on Friday. Read about the other cancelations here and connect with COVID-19 resources.

RUSD announced that the meals will be provided to any child 18 and younger on Monday

through Thursday, from 9 to 10 a.m., while schools are closed. Families can drive up or walk up

to pick up the meals. Children must be present. Each child will receive breakfast and a bag

lunch.

Meals will be available at the following locations:

Fratt Elementary School

3501 Kinzie Ave.

Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School

3535 LaSalle St.

Julian Thomas Elementary School

930 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

Knapp Elementary School

2701 17th St.

SC Johnson Elementary School

2420 Kentucky St.

Wadewitz Elementary School

2700 Yout St.

West Ridge Elementary School

1347 S. Emmertsen Rd.

Schulte Elementary School

8515 Westminster Dr.

In addition, RUSD is working to develop academic enrichment packets that will be available at

the meal distribution sites. These packets, as well as online learning resources, will also be

made available on the District website HERE.

Although schools are closed, the elementary school-based mental health clinics at Knapp, Fratt,

Julian Thomas, S.C. Johnson, and Wadewitz schools will remain open. Parents and guardians of

children currently enrolled in services at one of these locations are asked to contact their

therapist to schedule an appointment.

The PSG Community Mental Health Clinic located on the RUSD Community Pathways campus,

2333 Northwestern Ave., will also be open during the school closure period.