Racine Wastewater Utility’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection events scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020, and Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 6200 21st Street for residents of the City of Racine, Caledonia, Elmwood Park, Mount Pleasant, North Bay, Sturtevant & Wind Point have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These residents are encouraged to keep their unwanted household hazardous waste (such as oil paint, pesticides, pool chemicals, antifreeze, rechargeable batteries, and other hazardous substances) until the next scheduled Racine Wastewater Utility’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection event currently scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 6200 21st Street (west of Hwy 31).
For additional information please visit:
https://www.cityofracine.org/HHW/