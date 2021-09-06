UPDATE: Officials with the Racine Police Department say three people — a 21-year-old, 18-year-old, and 17-year-old –were shot early Monday morning. Two of the people shot are in stable condition.

ORIGINAL STORY – Multiple people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting that happened at 12:13 a.m. Monday morning in the 1200 Block of Racine Street.

When officers with the Racine Police Department arrived on the scene, an undisclosed number of people were found injured. Rescue personnel from the Racine Fire Department transported the shooting victims to area hospitals for treatment.

Officers are cautioning people not to go near the area because it is still an active crime scene.

Officials say they will release more information as it becomes available.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.