SOMERS – A 29-year-old Racine woman was killed and a 28-year-old Racine man injured in a single-car accident on Sheridan Road (Highway 32) here Friday morning.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Village of Somers fire/rescue personnel were called to the 1500 block of Sheridan Road at 5:56 a.m. Friday. A 2000 Buick LeSabre, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into the east ditch line. The vehicle struck several objects before flipping onto its roof and catching fire.

The front seat passenger – a Racine woman – was ejected. She was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee where she later died of injuries. The driver – a Racine man – received minor injuries. The passenger and the driver have not been identified.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.

