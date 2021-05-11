Advertisements

RACINE, WI – The Racine Zoo is looking forward to summer and is excited to announce the artist lineup for their three 2021 concert series. This also includes their 34th annual Animal Crackers concerts and the debut of Animal Crackers Junior and Music at the Zoo concerts. Concerts at the Zoo are a Racine tradition that residents have come to enjoy year after year.

Make sure to save these dates, invite your friends, grab your folding chairs and enjoy the scenic views of Lake Michigan; meanwhile listening to some truly amazing artists from across the U.S. and atop the charts.

“After a year of no music, we are back! We are so excited for all three of our concert series this year. We have some amazing artists that will be making music at the Zoo, and we want you to join us. These events will be done safely, and they will get everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks, and more importantly… music,” said Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of the Racine Zoo. “These concerts benefit the Zoo and our animals and are one more great thing to do in Racine.”

The Official Zoo Concert Lineup

The 2021 season of the Zoo concert lineup features luminaries in progressive rock, pop, reggae, children’s music, contemporary jazz, and smooth jazz. There’s something for everyone!

Animal Crackers (Doors open at 5:30 p.m., shows begin at 7 p.m.):

Wednesday, July 21 – Cindy Bradley

Wednesday, August 4 – Chicago Tribute Anthology

Wednesday, August 18 – Adam Hawley

Wednesday, September 1 – The Flat Cats​

Animal Crackers Junior (Doors open at 6 p.m., shows begin at 7 p.m.):

Friday, July 23 – Ralph’s World

Friday, August 20 – Imagination Movers

Music at the Zoo (Doors open at 5:30 p.m., shows begin at 7 p.m.):

Friday, September 3, 2021 – Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band

Saturday, September 4, 2021 – Dancing Queen (ABBA Tribute)

Sunday, September 5, 2021 – Petty Union

Cindy Brawley

Adam Hawley

Imagination Movers

Dancing Queen

Tickets:

All tickets purchased for concerts in 2020 will be honored in 2021 for Animal Crackers and Animal Crackers Junior. For further details, visit racinezoo.org. For questions, please email info@racinezoo.org.

Due to capacity restrictions, there is limited stock, so buy your tickets early! For further information about the artists, shows, or to buy tickets, please visit racinezoo.org.

About the Racine Zoo

Nestled along the sandy shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Zoo is open year-round. Current hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., the last admission at 3:30 p.m. Admission rates are members and children two and younger: FREE, children three years to 15 years: $8, seniors: $9, and adults: $10. For more information on the Racine Zoo programs and events, visit racinezoo.org, call 262.636.9189 and find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

