Advertisements

RACINE – The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is among 21 Golden Pear Award recipients from the American Fundraising Foundation (AmFund). Officials chose the zoo from more than 615 applicants for additional funding opportunity grants presented due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their fundraising abilities.

The Golden Pear Award to the zoo included a $5,000 grant from Florida-based AmFund.

“We are thrilled that the Racine Zoo was recognized by AmFund with their Golden Pear Award this year,” Racine Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn said in a news release. “The Racine Zoo focuses on all age groups – there is something for everyone. AmFund has become a special partner of the Racine Zoo so that we can continue our dedication to our animals and our guests.”

AmFund each year carefully chooses organizations to support through sponsorship of events, unrestricted grant distribution, virtual silent auctions, and other programs to raise much-needed unrestricted funds for the important mission of those organizations. Since 1999, it has distributed more than $36 million for worthy causes. Visit www.amfund.org.