The Racine Zoo is now offering distance learning programs through the online video site, Zoom. Zoom can be downloaded for free and allows a Zoo experience, no matter how far away. These new and exciting programs are super affordable and great for any age audience or group size.

“Anyone with access to a computer or a smartphone can benefit from distance learning programs,” says Ryan Retzke, Lead Conservation Education Specialist with the Racine Zoo. “We are excited to have the opportunity to provide affordable programs that can reach so many people. Assisted livings, homeschool groups, school groups, and even families interested in learning more about animals can benefit from this new initiative.”

Distance learning programs allow participants the chance to interact with some of the Zoo’s animals through live video feed and ask questions and speak directly with a Conservation Education Specialist. Mini 20 – 25-minute and larger 40 – 45-minute programs are offered for all attention spans.

There are lots of fun programs available. Meet animals found around the world and learn about the unique adaptations that help them survive, see animals up close as you read a story learning about animal body parts, or dive into Zoo careers by learning about the daily life of an Animal Care Specialist and watch a training demonstration. The Zoo is sure there is a program for everyone. Groups can even personalize a program or build a custom program that better suits them.

To learn more about the distance learning programs the Zoo offers or to schedule your own distance learning program, please contact the Conservation Education Department at 262-636-9580 or by email at education@racinezoo.org.