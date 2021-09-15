RACINE – Halloween Glow, an illuminated drive-through holiday event, returns to the Racine Zoo here next month.

Racine Zoo Halloween Glow Event

The 2021 Halloween Glow, which runs October 1 through 31, allows guests to enjoy an enchanting Halloween experience from the comfort of their own vehicle. Upon entering the Zoo at the 200 Goold Street entrance gate, drivers will wind through a dedicated lighted pathway taking them past delightfully decorated trees, charming characters, a broad tunnel with an incredible show of dynamic designs, and more.

Hours are from dusk until 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and dusk until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $5 per person and free for children ages two years and younger. Tickets are only available at the gate each evening (cash and credit cards only). This is a drive-through-only experience; no walking allowed.

This family-friendly event will provide a safe opportunity for guests to go out and enjoy some holiday-themed fun. The Zoo’s lighting partner – Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Décor – was founded in 2011 and is based in Wisconsin, providing services to clients from Green Bay to Lake Geneva. They specialize in holiday lighting and landscape lighting, combining high-quality products with a unique design and personal touch.

To learn more, visit https://racinezoo.org/halloween-glow

