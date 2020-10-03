Advertisements

RACINE – The Racine Zoo will offer “Zoo School,” a homeschool-focused curriculum is starting October 20. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for four weeks at the Zoo, 2131 N. Main Street.

The classes are for students in kindergarten through second grade and third through fifth grade. Each of the eight four-hour class sessions will involve hands-on learning that will cover Wisconsin Academic Standards for Science as well as meeting Next Generation Science Standards.

Students will meet live animals, participate in games, crafts, and activities that reinforce scientific concepts, participate in tours around the Zoo, and have snacks and lunch. Students will be provided journals for the full session and will use these journals for notes, pictures, and activities.

“After talking to many homeschool families, both longstanding and newly homeschooled this year, Zoo School seems like a program that this community is looking for,” Aszya Summers, the Racine Zooos Curator of Animal Care and Conservation Education said in a news release.

The class fee, including snacks and craft supplies, is $150 per child (for Zoo members) and $175 per child (for nonmembers).

For more information, including details on how the Zoo is addressing COVID-19 health concerns, email: education@racinezoo.org, or call 262-636-9580.