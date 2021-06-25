Racine Zoo

Nestled on the sandy shores of beautiful Lake Michigan, the Racine Zoo is home to some of the world’s most remarkable and endangered wildlife. The walk is easy for kids and seniors, making the zoo a great way to enjoy the outdoors with the family. Unforgettable wildlife experiences, conservation education programs, and special events are also available.

Racine Zoo details

Address: 2131 N. Main Street, Racine WI

Phone number: (262) 636-9189

Website: https://racinezoo.org/

Hours of operation:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 29, 2021 – September 6, 2021, last paid admission at 4:30 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. September 7, 2021 – May 27, 2022, last paid admission at 3:30 p.m.