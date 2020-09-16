Dr. I Paul Singh envisions a healthier community, especially when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Dedication, commitment, and compassion are traits that he possesses. He learned from the best, as both of his parents were physicians in the Racine area. His father, Dr. Kanwar A. Singh, opened The Eye Centers of Racine and Kenosha. In fact, in 1977, Dr. Kanwar A Singh performed the first lens implant in Wisconsin.

Now, the family business is in the son’s hands. The family’s vision has always been to keep the community healthy and united. The ophthalmologist is currently working to better Racine by focusing on keeping eye care at the forefront.

How COVID-19 can impact your vision

His role as a physician and involvement in COVID-19 preventive care stands out to the community because of how COVID-19’s ability to transmit through the eyes.

“One of the best things you can do to keep your eyes healthy is to avoid touching or rubbing them,” Dr. Singh says. “Taking care of your eyes is vital for your overall health because eye diseases, such as glaucoma, may lead to permanent vision impairment, which may be associated with decreased ability to perform daily activities and potentially lead to loss of independence.”

Paul’s career has been full of learning opportunities. As an Ophthalmologist, Dr. Singh is equipping himself to take the lead during the pandemic.

“Coronavirus can spread through the eyes,” according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. “Coronavirus can also spread the disease through tears. Infection can occur by touching your eyes after touching something that has the virus on it. Also, the virus causes a pink eye, also known as conjunctivitis.”

At the forefront of technology

Singh implanted Durysta, the first and only FDA-approved, dissolvable implant to reduce eye pressure in people with open-angle glaucoma or high eye pressure (ocular hypertension) in glaucoma patients on June 24.

This treatment helps reduce eye pressure. The need for eye drops then decreases. As a result, eliminating the use of liquid eye drops helps prevent COVID-19, Singh said.

The less people touch their eyes, the less likely COVID-19 will be contracted. Patients also reduce their need to visit the pharmacy when using alternatives to eye medication. This is another way that infection is decreased.

“Lastly, it is important to continue to see your eye doctor during the pandemic as there are serious diseases like glaucoma that are best treated when caught early,” says Singh.

Music and Medicine

The doctor is also a musician at heart. Dr. Singh is in a band called Funkadesi.

The band mixes Indo-Afro-Caribbean styles of music to produce a unique sound. Listen to the band here.

“The multi-ethnic band’s focus is to bridge cultures and educate others on tolerance and understanding through music,” he said. The band tours the world spreading the message “one family, many children.” Community is the focus of his life. This motto carries throughout his career too.

A Funkadesi virtual add-on jam session in the era of social distancing. During this incredibly challenging time, we wanted you to still make music together. “Pass The Groove” (PTG) is a music game (thanks to our own Lloyd Brodnax King for the idea) where one person emails a track, and each band member adds on. Please enjoy this inaugural “Pass The Groove” creation, Beautiful Day.

