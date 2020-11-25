This year has been tough for many of us, but our #RacineGratitudeProject highlights the good stuff. We’ve lost jobs, businesses, our health, and the people we love. As a result, our mental health has suffered. And the silver lining has been difficult to find sometimes.

In response, we kicked off the #RacineGratitudeProject this week. We understand that gratitude is there for some and not others. But that doesn’t mean we can’t share our gratitude with others. So, lean on one another.

We’ll be running these stories through the end of the year. By the way, if you happen to be looking for Racine County resources — mental health, employment, food, or housing — here’s a resource page for you.

If you have one, please email us what you are grateful for in 100 words or less to Emma Widmar at ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com. Make sure to put #RacineGratitudeProject in the subject line.

Here are the stories we’ve received so far