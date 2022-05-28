RACINE – North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., will be open for the summer beginning June 4, according to Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS).

According to the North Beach website, the hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. year-round. Lifeguards will be present every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting in the first week of June and ending in the last week of August.

For everyone’s safety, North Beach has rules for the public to follow when they visit:

No motorboats, windsurfers or floating devices (water wings, inner tubes, rafts, etc.) are allowed in the protected swimming area. Please do not block the area in front of the lifeguard chairs, boats or rescue boards. Your interference could hamper the effectiveness of a rescue. Swim only in the protected area. Lifeguards may restrict the swimming area for your safety when hazardous conditions are present. For daily water conditions, please check the City of Racine webpage at cityofracine.org. Please note that North Beach Parks closes promptly at 10 p.m.

Certain items and activities are prohibited. A full list can be found on the city’s website. The City of Racine Ordinance especially prohibits:

Alcoholic beverages (except within the North Beach Oasis area) Motorized vehicles Glass containers Fires Dogs or any pets

For questions or concerns, Racine PRCS can be contacted at 262-636-9131, in-person at 800 Center St., Room 127, or via their Facebook page.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.