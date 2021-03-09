St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and that means it’s time for corned beef and cabbage. Do you have a favorite spot in town serving this dish? A parade will not be held in Downtown Racine this year due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t have to stop all of the festivities.

The 2021 fish fry survey had positive feedback, so we are bringing you another survey, but this time with corned beef and cabbage. Vote here.

Vote for your Favorite

If a restaurant that you love didn’t make the list but will be serving corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s day, please feel free to add them to the google form. Contact Emma Widmar by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com for any additional help.

The top 5 restaurants with the most votes will be featured in an additional post. We will highlight the restaurants and what they will be offering for St. Paddy’s day.

Share this post with your friends and family. Voting will end on March 11, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Now get voting, who has the best corned beef and cabbage in town?

