WHITEWATER, WI — Dwayne Ford, a native of Racine, WI, and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s track and field team, is one of 11 Warhawks who garnered All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference accolades over the weekend following their performances at the WIAC Outdoor Championships presented by Culver’s.

All 11 student-athletes helped UW-Whitewater place second at the meet for the fifth time in the last six years.

Day 1 – Friday

David Fassbender (Slinger, Wis./Slinger) earned the WIAC championship in the 10,000-meter run with a career-best time of 30:02.44, good for the No. 2 personal record time in program history. Also, a UW-River Falls facility record and a top 10 mark in NCAA Division III.

Christian Patzka (Black Earth, Wis./Wisconsin Heights) garnered All-WIAC accolades with his runner-up finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Also, his career-best time of 9:17.92 ranks among the top 10 in the nation and is the No. 8 personal record in program history.

Adam Schommer (Freedom, Wis./Freedom) posted a season-best height of 15-09.00 (4.80 meters) to finish second on the pole vault. His mark ranks among the top 15 in NCAA Division III.

Griffin Gawenda (Grayslake, Ill./North) placed third in the long jump with a personal-record distance of 22-10.50 (6.97 meters).

Day 2 – Saturday

Fassbender picked up his second conference title of the weekend, winning the 5,000-meter run in 14:48.41 just one day after finishing first in the 10,000-meter run. Fassbender was joined by two others on the podium in the 5K, including Patzka, who ran a career-best 14:55.22 for an All-WIAC finish of second place.

Josh Krystosek (Palmyra, Wis./Palmyra-Eagle) placed first in the high jump for his first career conference championship with a height of 6-08.00 (2.03 meters).

Lucas Skaaland (Westby, Wis./Westby) led a group of three Warhawks on the podium in the triple jump, finishing second with a personal record distance of 48-06.75 (14.80 meters). Also, good for fourth in NCAA Division III.

Justin Krause (Ixonia, Wis./Pewaukee) also garnered all-conference accolades with his runner-up finish in the 1,500-meter run. He crossed the finish line at 3:55.15.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Thomas Kelly (Brown Deer, Wis./Brown Deer), Dwayne Ford (Racine, Wis./Case), Victor Rinaldi (Medford, Wis./Medford), and Shelvin Garrett II (Beloit, Wis./Memorial) placed second in 41.27 seconds. Ford also collected an all-conference honor in the 100-meter dash with his time of 10.75, good for third place. He later placed sixth in the 200-meter dash in 22.10 seconds. Garrett added a sixth-place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 46-04.75 (14.14 meters).

