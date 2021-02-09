Simeon Gray Jr., a native of Racine, WI, and graduate of Racine Case High School, will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s swimming and diving team during the 2021 season, which begins this weekend.

Gray Jr., a freshman at UW-Whitewater, is majoring in music.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will start an unconventional 2021 season this Friday at UW-Eau Claire for the program’s first of four duals against Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams over the next five weeks.

The Warhawk men and women each placed third at the 2020 WIAC Championships, the most recent competition for both teams. Renata Schlomann (New Berlin, Wis./Divine Savior Holy Angels) of the women’s team qualified for the 2020 NCAA Championship, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019-20, UW-W swimmers combined for 22 top-three conference finishes, 28 new entries on the UW-Whitewater All-Time Top 10 lists and four new school records.

Elise Knoche returns for her third season as head coach of both the men’s and women’s programs. She helped the Warhawks capture 14 WIAC individual championships during her first two seasons.

The 2021 season includes four WIAC duals, including home meets on Feb. 20 against UW-Oshkosh and March 6 against UW-La Crosse. Both meets will be live-streamed, with links becoming available soon on the swimming and diving schedule pages. The 2021 WIAC Championship has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.