WHITEWATER, WI– Simeon Gray Jr, a native of Racine, WI, and freshman on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s swimming and diving team, has been named a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week in men’s diving for the second time this season based on his performance during the week of March 1-7, 2021.

Gray, a first-year diver for the Warhawks, also earned the honor for the week of Feb. 15-21, 2021.

Gray finished first in the 1- and 3-meter diving events on Saturday in UW-Whitewater’s dual meet against UW-La Crosse. His scores of 166.70 on the 1-meter board and 171.00 on the 3-meter board were each his second-highest of the season.