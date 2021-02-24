WHITEWATER, WI — Simeon Gray Jr, a native of Racine, WI, and freshman on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s swimming and diving team, has been named a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week for men’s diving competition between Feb. 15-21.

Gray won both the 1-meter dive and the 3-meter dive on Saturday in UW-Whitewater’s dual against UW-Oshkosh. He recorded a score of 147.45 on the 3-meter board and a 104.00 on the 1-meter board.

The Warhawks wrap up the 2021 season with a dual against UW-La Crosse on March 6 at 12 p.m. inside the Williams Center.