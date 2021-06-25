RACINE – Entries are now being accepted for the 4th Fest of Greater Racine’s 2021 House Decorating Contest as part of the communities Independence Day celebration.

Any resident in Racine can dress up their house with bunting, banners, flags, stars, and stripes to paint the whole city red, white and blue. The registration deadline is Wednesday, June 30 with a $10 donation to 4th Fest of Greater Racine. Entry forms can be found at www.racine4thfest.org under the House Decorating tab. Use Venmo @FourthfestHDC for the $10 registration donation. Email info@racine4thfest.org with your registration form attached or for other questions.

Official judging will take place on the morning of Saturday, July 3 and the winning homes will be announced soon afterwards. Winners will be awarded cash prizes of 1st place $650, 2nd place $450, 3rd place $350, 4th Place $300, and 5th Place $250.

The house decorating contest is made possible by a local group in the home purchasing industry including Sabina Lopez of Coldwell Banker, Miguel Pesqueira with North Shore Bank, Jim Hrouda with Accurate Title, Manley Haines with Guaranteed Rate Affinity, Dino Flores of Good Land Home Inspectors, and Olivia Ramirez with ODI Insurance.

4th Fest of Greater Racine is a nonprofit organization that stages the annual 4th Fest Parade and fireworks show. Those events will be held this year on Monday, July 5.