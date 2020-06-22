Caitlin Mertins, a native of Racine, WI, is a member of the bowling team at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater while majoring in elementary education. She was one of 10 Warhawks who were named to the Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference Academic Honor Roll for the 2019-20 season.

Juniors Peyton Attig (Oak Lawn, Ill./Harold L. Richards), Karlee Barton (Joliet, Ill./Joliet West), Mary Conneely (Des Plaines, Ill./Maine West), sophomores Jackie Carper (Lake Geneva, Wis./Badger), Kelsey Jaeger (New London, Wis./Little Wolf), Sam Knab (Antioch, Ill./Antioch), Caitlin Mertins (Racine, Wis./Park), Piper Miles (Inverness, Ill./Fremd), Chloe Van Sistine (Hartland, Wis./Arrowhead) and freshman Rachel Pavlik (Edgerton, Wis./Edgerton) garnered Academic Honor Roll distinction.

The Warhawks claimed the inaugural CIBC championship in March.

To be included on the Honor Roll, student-athletes must have maintained a 3.40-grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale during the 2019-20 academic year.

