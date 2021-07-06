Caitlin Mertins, a native of Racine, WI, and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater bowling team, is one of 13 Warhawks who garnered National Tenpin Coaches Association All-Academic accolades, the organization announced last week.

The Warhawks were also designated as an All-Academic Team with a team grade point average of 3.370, the No. 43 GPA among all NCAA bowling teams.

Seniors Peyton Attig (Oak Lawn, Ill./Harold L. Richards), Karlee Barton (Joliet, Ill./Joliet West), Mary Conneely (Des Plaines, Ill./Maine West), juniors Jackie Carper (Lake Geneva, Wis./Badger), Kelsey Jaeger (New London, Wis./Little Wolf), Sam Knab (Antioch, Ill./Antioch), Caitlin Mertins (Racine, Wis./Park), Piper Miles (Inverness, Ill./Fremd), Chloe Van Sistine (Hartland, Wis./Arrowhead), Kylie Wright (Dickeyville, Wis./Cuba City), and freshmen Jamie Gabrysz (Prescott Valley, Ariz./Fountain-Fort Carson (Colo.)), Rebecca Howard (Buffalo Grove, Ill./Buffalo Grove) and Rachel Nelson (Poplar Grove, Ill./Belvidere North) were all recognized by the NTCA. Attig is now a four-time honoree, while Barton, Carper, Conneely, Jaeger, Knab, Mertins, Miles and Van Sistine take home the award for the third time.

All 13 players helped UW-Whitewater qualify for the United States Bowling Congress Intercollegiate Team Championships, where the team placed third. UW-W finished the season with a No. 23 ranking among all teams in the final NTCA national poll and the No. 6 spot among Division II and III institutions.

A total of 385 student-athletes from 63 NCAA institutions were named Academic All-NTCA. To be eligible, student-athletes must have carried a 3.40 GPA on a 4.0 scale during the 2020-21 year. Fifty-nine teams maintained at least at 3.20 GPA to qualify for the team award.

