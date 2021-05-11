Advertisements

Caitlin Mertins, a native of Racine, WI, and graduate of Park High School, is a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater bowling team, which wrapped up its first appearance in the United States Bowling Congress Intercollegiate Team Championships since 2017 Friday in the semifinals, placing third at the national tournament in Wyoming, Mich.

Mertins, a junior at UW-Whitewater, is majoring in elementary education.

UW-Whitewater finished the tournament with a 4-2 record.