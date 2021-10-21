The UW-Whitewater bowling team has added Racine native Caitlin Mertins to this season’s roster. Mertins, a graduate of Washington Park High School, will bowl this weekend to kick off the 2021-2022 season at McKendree’s Bearcat Hammer Open starting Friday at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, IL.

The Warhawks are ranked fourth in the National Tenpin Coaches Association’s Division II/III Preseason Poll and 21st in the poll that includes all NCAA divisions heading into the new campaign.

Last season, the team placed third at the United States Bowling Congress Intercollegiate Team Championships after earning the fourth and final qualifying spot out of the USBC’s Addison (Ill.) Sectional Qualifier.

Mertins, a senior majoring in Elementary Education, was also a regular in last year’s lineup. Traditional games were where she thrived, filling 83.4 percent of her frames with a 42.0 percent strike percentage, and finished fourth on the team with 204 Baker frames completed.

About UW-Whitewater

“For more than 150 years, UW-Whitewater has provided students with the education and training to begin their careers with a solid foundation behind them. The UW-Whitewater is committed to the development of the individual, the growth of personal and professional integrity and respect for diversity and global perspectives. These are met by providing academic and co-curricular programs that emphasize the pursuit of knowledge and understanding and a commitment to service within a safe and secure environment.”

University of Wisconsin–Whitewater literature

Advertising disclosure
To support our site and content, we work with partners to present valuable offers to help you save, earn, and get ahead. We may be compensated for the purchase of goods and services made through the links in this offer program.
Offers for you
Curated offers for our readers
advertiser disclosure
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Start with a free trial.

Get your students coding in no time!

CodeMonkey is a fun and educational game-based environment where kids learn to code without any prior experience. After completing CodeMonkey's award-winning coding courses, kids will be able to navigate through the programming world with a sense of confidence and accomplishment.

Kids will love learning to code with CodeMonkey

  • Ready to Go Courses. With CodeMonkey’s teacher kit and support team, anyone can teach the basics of computer science.
  • Real Coding Languages. CodeMonkey's courses teach text-based coding so students learn to program like a real developer.
  • Game-Based Learning. Kids learn coding in an engaging and rewarding environment that utilizes gaming elements.

Free Trial - Enjoy a full-blown gaming experience that will teach your kids to code!