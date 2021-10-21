The UW-Whitewater bowling team has added Racine native Caitlin Mertins to this season’s roster. Mertins, a graduate of Washington Park High School, will bowl this weekend to kick off the 2021-2022 season at McKendree’s Bearcat Hammer Open starting Friday at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, IL.

The Warhawks are ranked fourth in the National Tenpin Coaches Association’s Division II/III Preseason Poll and 21st in the poll that includes all NCAA divisions heading into the new campaign.

Last season, the team placed third at the United States Bowling Congress Intercollegiate Team Championships after earning the fourth and final qualifying spot out of the USBC’s Addison (Ill.) Sectional Qualifier.

Mertins, a senior majoring in Elementary Education, was also a regular in last year’s lineup. Traditional games were where she thrived, filling 83.4 percent of her frames with a 42.0 percent strike percentage, and finished fourth on the team with 204 Baker frames completed.

