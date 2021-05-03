RACINE COUNTY – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has stocked six local ponds with approximately 5,900 yearling rainbow trout in time for inland fishing season opening day. The season runs from Saturday, May 1 through March 6, 2022.

The ponds – designated as Urban Fishing Waters – are located at Johnson Park, Lockwood Park, Pritchard Park, Quarry Lake Park and Reservoir Park in Racine and Gorney Park in Caledonia. All are easy to access – just right for youngsters and disabled people.

Under the Urban Fishing Waters program, the ponds are open to year-round fishing. The daily per-person limit is three trout, one game fish (bass, walleye, sauger, northern pike) and ten panfish (bluegill, crappie, pumpkinseed, yellow perch and bullhead). For more about Wisconsin fishing, visit: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Fishing

