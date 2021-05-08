A group of adults and children from the Racine Christian Reform were cleaning up trash in the 1500 block of Junction Avenue this morning. Their efforts are for the children to help make money to offset the cost of their attending Camp Calvin, a summer christian camp in Waupaca, Wisconsin.

The group included:

Project Coordinator: Stephen DeYoung

Jacob Kramer

Kimberly DeVries

Lilliana DeVries

Samuel DeVries

Kim Jensen

Hope Jensen

Lexi Friesma

Madie Martin

