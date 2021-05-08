Journalism. We believe it should help you live a better life.
A group of adults and children from the Racine Christian Reform were cleaning up trash in the 1500 block of Junction Avenue this morning. Their efforts are for the children to help make money to offset the cost of their attending Camp Calvin, a summer christian camp in Waupaca, Wisconsin.
The group included:
- Project Coordinator: Stephen DeYoung
- Jacob Kramer
- Kimberly DeVries
- Lilliana DeVries
- Samuel DeVries
- Kim Jensen
- Hope Jensen
- Lexi Friesma
- Madie Martin