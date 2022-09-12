FAYETTE, IA — The Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) is Upper Iowa University’s newest partner for the Corporate Advantage Partnership (CAP) program.

RAMAC families to benefit with UIU

As CAP program members, RAMAC members, employees, their spouses and dependent children (under the age of 26) are eligible to receive set tuition grants for courses taken at any of UIU’s over 20 U.S. centers, or through the University’s online or self-paced programs. Application fees are also waived.

“Upper Iowa University is very pleased that RAMAC has chosen to be one of the 50-plus partners with the University’s Corporate Advantage Program,” said UIU Academic and Admissions Advisor Lynne Zygowski. “We strive to assist our students of all ages to gain the knowledge and education they need to achieve their educational dreams and excel in their careers, and we continue to do so in an affordable way.”

“RAMAC is happy to partner with Upper Iowa University to offer this great opportunity for our members and their families,” added RAMAC President and CEO Matt J. Montemurro.

About Upper Iowa University

Upper Iowa University, a private, nonprofit university founded in 1857, strives to meet student needs to advance their career with convenient daytime, evening and online classes while still allowing them to tend to family, job and other day-to-day responsibilities. Upper Iowa’s unique academic year consists of classes offered during five 8-week sessions and one accelerated 6-week summer session.

As a result of these more concentrated sessions, students usually take less classes at a time to graduate on schedule. Many students blend their degree plan by taking in-person, online and hybrid (both face-to-face and online) courses.

Students can get a jump on completion by easily transferring in up to 90 college credits from other schools. Up to 12 credits can also be transferred at the graduate level. Credits may also be earned through an individual’s work experience through an experiential learning portfolio or various college examinations.

Many current graduate students take one class at a time to allow them to balance work, family, and other commitments in their busy lives. UIU offers Master of Sport Administration, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration, Master of Public Administration, Master of Science in Counseling and Master of Healthcare Administration programs.

Corporate Advantage Program

Corporations or organizations interested in participating in UIU’s Corporate Advantage Program can contact UIU by email at info@uiu.edu or by phone at 800-553-4150. Visit UIU’s CAP program page online for more information.

