July 3 and 4 will be packed with a series of activities and events that have been curated to ring in America’s celebration of independence. The 2-day long celebration, organized by the Raymond Community & Business Organization (RCBO), will take place behind Raymond School, 2659 S. 76th St., in Franksville.

July 3

The Independence Day festivities in Raymond will kick off on July 3. There will be a car show beginning at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds.

“Rather than being situated on the baseball diamonds, we’re now dedicating the Northwest parking lot for the event. Participants showing off their car, truck, or tractor will now enter this lot off of 5 Mile Road. This best accommodates the low clearance vehicles,” states RCBO. There will be dash plaques for the first 100 participants in the car show. This will help people showcase and tell others what’s original or has been modified. Additionally, there is a People’s Choice Award and the Member’s Choice Award via voting.

For the best interest of festival-goers, the food vendors are now located closer to the action. Food service begins at 11 a.m. and continues throughout the day. BBQ, popcorn, blooming onion and pizza are just the start of what will be available.

What’s a Wisconsin festival without beer? The beer tent will operate as a cash bar from the beginning of the festival until 1 p.m. on July 3. At 1 p.m the beer tent will then switch over to collecting tickets. The beer tent will serve Coors Light, Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Mike’s Black Cherry and Modelo Especial.

Three artists will take the stage on July 3. On the main stage from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Liam Nugent will play. He’s a one-man country band who plays foot drums, guitar and sings. Next to the main stage, Gary Ricchio Project will play from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then Dan Lepien will follow on the main stage from 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.

An ATM will be located on the grounds for convenience. The events will continue on July 4.

July 4

Independence day in Raymond, Wisc. is packed with fun for the family. From 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., there will be a pie contest featuring area bakers. Winning pies will then be auctioned off. If you are interested in being part of this, check out the pie contest information on the RCBO website.

At 11:30 a.m. the streets will be filled with parade floats. The main parade check-in will take place at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 76th Street and Highway G. Those in the parade will receive an entry number that corresponds to the number painted on the street; no trading numbers as this is needed for the parade announcer.

Judging for the parade will take place from noon until 1 p.m. Parade-goers should make themselves aware of road closures.

The entire route follows 76th Street working from north to south. The parade will begin at the Raymond Town Hall and finish at Raymond Elementary School. Check out the RCBO map to see details.

That’s not all! At 1 p.m., there will be a time to honor America and all who have served in the military by the Raising of Colors. There will be speakers set up along the 76th Street parade route for those hoping to listen to the brief ceremony.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. the children will get to rule the roost. A children’s parade will take place after the color guard presents the colors. There is no pre-registration is required for children to participate. Only non-motorized vehicles are permitted in this section of the parade. Parents are welcome to join the younger kids along the route. Youngins are welcome to decorate their bikes, wagons, scooters and strollers, and wear festive clothes. Pets are also welcome.

Following the parade, there will be:

Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pull

Petting zoo and pony rides

Food vendors

An Elvis appearance from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Cow Pie Bingo

Sportsman Auction ticket sales – raffle date Aug. 21

A Live Auction starting at 4 p.m.

A Silent Auction from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. (must be present to win)

Live music by Koltrane from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Raising of the Flag at 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Learn more about Raymond festivities online.

About the Raymond Community & Business Organization

The Raymond Community & Business Organization, LLC (RCBO) is a non-profit club comprised of local community volunteers. The RCBO organizes the 4th of July Festival, Easter Eggstravaganza, and Santa Sunday, as well as recognition and rewarding of five local high school seniors who receive $500 scholarships for the purpose of continuing their education.

Celebrations

