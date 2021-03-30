Advertisements

RAYMOND – A 62-year-old Raymond man faces felony weapon charges after he shot a gun into the ground when a tow truck operator was at his house.

Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Terry L. Casper for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct while armed. The incident happened at 3:44 a.m. Tuesday at his home in the 4600 block of 80th Street. The tow truck operator was at the house to repossess Casper’s car, according to a press release by the Sheriff’s Department.

Casper approached the tow truck operator and fired a bullet into the ground. He left the residence and reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Department. Deputies took Casper into custody without incident.

Casper is being held on the felony weapon charges at the Racine County Jail with a $650.00 bond.