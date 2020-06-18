Racine County Eye wants to help support the community during this difficult time, that’s why we’ve created two new features: the Racine County Eye Heroes and Racine County Eye Business Spotlight.

For our heroes, we’re working on a weekly donation basket sponsored by Racine County businesses. Heroes include but are not limited to first responders, healthcare professionals, and police officers. Fill out this form to nominate a hero in your life.

For our fellow business owners, we’ll highlight a Racine County business nominated by the community for a week. Tell us about your favorite business by filling out this form.

If you’re a business owner looking to connect with our readers, here’s a link to our advertising page.

Check out our first business spotlight: